Analyzing OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get OriginClear alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A ASML 0 3 9 2 2.93

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OriginClear and ASML, as provided by MarketBeat.

ASML has a consensus target price of $1,110.80, indicating a potential upside of 35.92%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than OriginClear.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OriginClear and ASML”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $30,000.00 318.01 -$11.63 million N/A N/A ASML $25.44 billion 12.67 $8.48 billion $19.58 41.74

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear N/A N/A -9.16% ASML 26.50% 49.93% 17.13%

Summary

ASML beats OriginClear on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

(Get Free Report)

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins, which includes bacteria and viruses, hormones, drugs, and pesticides. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, commercial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. In addition, it offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology systems to assess the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI electron beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. Further, the company provides computational lithography solutions, and lithography systems and control software solutions; and refurbishes and upgrades lithography systems, as well as offers customer support and related services. It operates in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, rest of Asia, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.