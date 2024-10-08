Analysts Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $45.81

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.13.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CG opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,987,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,453,680.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,452,788 shares of company stock worth $55,023,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

