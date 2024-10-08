Analysts Set Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Target Price at C$8.81

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$448,024.90. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 53,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$448,024.90. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 57,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,296.94. In the last three months, insiders acquired 113,902 shares of company stock valued at $981,797. Corporate insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.58. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

