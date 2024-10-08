Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) vs. Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Financial Survey

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A N/A -108.99% Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Mobile Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management -$19.35 million -0.17 -$32.55 million $39.83 0.03 Mobile Infrastructure $34.05 million 2.76 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

Mobile Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Altisource Asset Management and Mobile Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Altisource Asset Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

