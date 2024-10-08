Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st.

ALLY stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,080,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,252,000. Delta Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3,262.3% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,715,000 after purchasing an additional 987,489 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

