Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $85.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $85.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,306,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.3% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,620,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,001 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,007,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,051,000 after purchasing an additional 874,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 798,679 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

