Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.53.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. Affirm has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,105. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.