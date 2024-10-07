Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Zalando Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

