Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells $16,186.80 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $16,186.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,455.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Xometry Stock Down 0.7 %
XMTR stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $857.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
