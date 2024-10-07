Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells $16,186.80 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $16,186.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,455.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xometry Stock Down 0.7 %

XMTR stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $857.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $21,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,800,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xometry

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.