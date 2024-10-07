WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$285.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WSP. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$256.58.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Up 0.2 %

WSP stock opened at C$239.63 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$174.39 and a one year high of C$241.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$227.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.4350933 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.