Worthington Enterprises’ (WOR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WOR opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,329,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.