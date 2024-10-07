Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Earns Hold Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a $160.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $186.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.67.

Woodward Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ WWD opened at $167.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77. Woodward has a 12-month low of $119.03 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,746 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 12.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after acquiring an additional 147,856 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,425,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 878.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 62,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

