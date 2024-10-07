WISeKey International’s (WKEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WISeKey International’s FY2025 earnings at ($7.72) EPS.
WISeKey International Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ WKEY opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.44.
WISeKey International Company Profile
