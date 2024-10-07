Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.90.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $183.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.72. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $184.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.