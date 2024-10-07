Vistra (NYSE:VST) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VSTFree Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $138.41 on Friday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vistra by 38.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 4.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 5.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Analyst Recommendations for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

