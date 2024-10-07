Vistra (NYSE:VST) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $138.41 on Friday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vistra by 38.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 4.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 5.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.