Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Bank of America

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

