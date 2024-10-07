Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.99. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.69). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,925,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,476 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 901.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 166,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150,322 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

