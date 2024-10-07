Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Lowered to $63.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Unum Group by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,225,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

