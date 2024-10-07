Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $5.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on UGP shares. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.
Shares of UGP stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
