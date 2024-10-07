Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $5.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UGP shares. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 332.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,433 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 128.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 57.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 898,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

