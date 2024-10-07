TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $63.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

TPG Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. TPG has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,199.91%.

Insider Transactions at TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the second quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

