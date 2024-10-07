TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4016 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is an increase from TMBThanachart Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.30.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Stock Performance
TMBThanachart Bank Public stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $9.05.
About TMBThanachart Bank Public
