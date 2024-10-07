TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4016 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is an increase from TMBThanachart Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.30.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Stock Performance

TMBThanachart Bank Public stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

About TMBThanachart Bank Public

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.

