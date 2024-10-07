Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TEVA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

