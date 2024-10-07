Tesco PLC (TSCDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on December 2nd

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Tesco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $14.36 on Monday. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

