Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 million, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

