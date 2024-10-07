Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $638.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $638.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Synopsys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $499.12 on Monday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $448.91 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $11,371,413. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.