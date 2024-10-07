StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

