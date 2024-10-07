StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of AY stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
