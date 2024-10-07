Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ SBNY opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
About Signature Bank
