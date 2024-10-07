Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.69) to GBX 520 ($6.96) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.62) to GBX 435 ($5.82) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 474.17 ($6.34).

WOSG opened at GBX 481.60 ($6.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 324 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 728 ($9.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 387.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,926.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.17.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

