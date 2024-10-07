Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.69) to GBX 520 ($6.96) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.62) to GBX 435 ($5.82) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 474.17 ($6.34).
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Watches of Switzerland Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.