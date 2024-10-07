Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.75 billion.

