Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $1,289,864.64 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $1,289,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,646,451.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $1,671,577.44.

On Thursday, September 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 809 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $145,789.89.

On Monday, September 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $297,630.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $1,044,783.66.

On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $749,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $1,103,760.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

Sezzle Stock Up 4.5 %

Sezzle stock opened at $155.35 on Monday. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 8.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

