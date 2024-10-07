Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of ST opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -317.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

