Scotiabank Analysts Give Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) a C$16.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.19.

SES opened at C$13.43 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$6.98 and a one year high of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 10,844 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$132,296.80. Also, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. Insiders have sold a total of 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

