Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,904,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 301,873 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,741,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.