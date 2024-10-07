Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHX opened at $67.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $67.92.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

