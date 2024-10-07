Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

