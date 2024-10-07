Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.44.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.53 and its 200 day moving average is $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

