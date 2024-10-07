Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of SABA stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $586,985.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,346,812 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,284.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,632 shares of company stock valued at $804,304. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

