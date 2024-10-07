RPM International’s (RPM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $149.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $139.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.70.

NYSE:RPM opened at $128.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87. RPM International has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $129.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

