Royal Bank of Canada Cuts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $176.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.29.

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $230.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

