Piper Sandler Boosts Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target to $36.00

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

