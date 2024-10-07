Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Perion Network by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Perion Network by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Perion Network by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $376.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

