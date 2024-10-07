Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.92.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at C$57.88 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.95 and a 12 month high of C$58.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The firm has a market cap of C$33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3857479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.