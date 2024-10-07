Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $213.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $217.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

