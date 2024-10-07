OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $306.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.05.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

