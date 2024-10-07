Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of OGEN opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
