Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.