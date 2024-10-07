NICE’s (NICE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $171.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NICE by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 149,149 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,325,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after purchasing an additional 394,715 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

