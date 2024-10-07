NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.29.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 181.04%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

