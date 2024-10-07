National Bankshares Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$4.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Taseko Mines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$3.58 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.14. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of C$137.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.2798092 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taseko Mines

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.