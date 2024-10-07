National Bankshares Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$4.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Taseko Mines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.14. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of C$137.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.2798092 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Taseko Mines
In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Further Reading
