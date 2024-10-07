N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) & SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Head-To-Head Analysis

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) and SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

N2OFF has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SenesTech has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares N2OFF and SenesTech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N2OFF $166,204.00 5.22 -$6.52 million N/A N/A SenesTech $1.53 million 8.14 -$7.71 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

N2OFF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SenesTech.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for N2OFF and SenesTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N2OFF 0 0 0 0 N/A SenesTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

SenesTech has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,346.28%. Given SenesTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SenesTech is more favorable than N2OFF.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of SenesTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of N2OFF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of SenesTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares N2OFF and SenesTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N2OFF N/A -100.78% -87.04% SenesTech -464.09% -168.64% -137.32%

Summary

N2OFF beats SenesTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

