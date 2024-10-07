M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised M&T Bank from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

